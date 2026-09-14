Political cartoons for September 14

Monday's political cartoons include AI guardrails, dividend vs debt, and gaslighting gas prices

By
Published

Two men in lab coats labeled &amp;ldquo;AI Labs&amp;rdquo; look worried. One holds up a spiked chain that resembles one that would be used to hold a large, angry dog. The chain is broken and has a name tag that reads &amp;ldquo;AI&amp;rdquo;. One of the men says, &amp;ldquo;I think we should start looking into some guardrails!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: John Darkow / Copyright 2026 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This two-panel cartoon depicts Donald Trump in both panels. The left panel is titled, &amp;ldquo;Your Share of the Trump Dividend&amp;rdquo; and Trump says, &amp;ldquo;$5,000&amp;rdquo; as he smiles. The right panel is labeled &amp;ldquo;Your Share of the National Debt&amp;rdquo; and a voice says, &amp;ldquo;$117,000&amp;rdquo; and Trump looks surprised.

(Image credit: Chip Bok / Copyright 2026 Creators Syndicate)

The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

Join more than 350,000 subscribers and keep yourself informed with a selection of The Week’s most interesting, enlightening and entertaining stories - plus daily puzzles.

Join more than 350,000 subscribers and keep yourself informed with a selection of The Week’s most interesting, enlightening and entertaining stories - plus daily puzzles.

Sign up
The Week US