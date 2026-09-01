Political cartoons for September 1

Tuesday's political cartoons include rolling debt, down payments, and GOP answers

By
Published

Uncle Sam runs down a hill as he is chased by a giant boulder labeled &amp;ldquo;$40 trillion national debt.&amp;rdquo; He says, &amp;ldquo;I don&amp;rsquo;t know (huff) how much longer (puff) I can pretend it&amp;rsquo;s not there!!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Christopher Weyant / Copyright 2026 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This is a two-panel cartoon. On the left side, a man in a suit holds a glass of champagne and toasts two people outside a house. The two people are in silhouette. The man says, &amp;ldquo;Congratulations on the purchase of your first house!&amp;rdquo; On the right side, the homebuyers are revealed as an elderly man with a cane and an elderly woman. The elderly man says, &amp;ldquo;Only took us 52 years to save for the down payment.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Steve Breen / Copyright 2026 Creators Syndicate)

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