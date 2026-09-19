Political cartoons for September 19

Saturday's political cartoons include blaming Biden, the center of attraction, and more

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Published

A Godzilla-like monster, labeled &amp;ldquo;$40 trillion national debt&amp;rdquo;, rampages through a city destroying buildings. A voice from a Trump building says, &amp;ldquo;I blame Biden.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Drew Sheneman / Copyright 2026 Tribune Content Agency)

This two-panel cartoon depicts the Kennedy Center on the left. On the right, Donald Trump kisses his image in a mirror under the label &amp;ldquo;self-centered&amp;rdquo;.

(Image credit: Pat Bagley / Copyright 2026 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

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