5 apocalyptically funny cartoons about AI guardrails

Artists take on doomsday machinery, the off-ramp to success, and more

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Two men stand next to a giant machine with wheels, gears, feet, and pipes. One says, &amp;quot;It might do a number of useful things we can&#039;t anticipate. The only drawback is, it may destroy all life on Earth.&amp;quot;

(Image credit: Peter Kuper / Copyright 2026 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

A convertible car labeled &amp;quot;AI&amp;quot; drives off a cliff like Thelma and Louise. The two people in the car high-five each other and one says, &amp;quot;We&#039;re ahead of China!&amp;quot;

(Image credit: Bill Bramhall / Copyright 2026 Tribune Content Agency)

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