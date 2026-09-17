Political cartoons for September 17

Thursday's political cartoons include the Hegseth bomb, Patel's piggy, and a tariff lesson

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Two high-ranking men in the military are in a command-post room with computer screens and a large table where troops and tank models can be moved. The man on the left says, &amp;ldquo;Sir! According to our intel, Iran acquired a weapon that could completely destroy the US military!&amp;rdquo; The other man responds, &amp;ldquo;They&amp;rsquo;ve captured Hegseth?&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Christopher Weyant / Copyright 2026 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

Kash Patel stands on a ladder and applies lipstick to a pug named &amp;ldquo;Kash Patel&amp;rsquo;s FBI&amp;rdquo;. A man nearby says, &amp;ldquo;I can&amp;rsquo;t tell if you&amp;rsquo;re trying to cover up something or attract new recruits.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Nick Anderson / Copyright 2026 Tribune Content Agency)

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