Political cartoons for September 6

Sunday's political cartoons include Hegseth's generals, mail-in votes, and more

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Published

This cartoon is titled &amp;ldquo;Pete Hegseth Approved Generals&amp;rdquo; and depicts five white men named &amp;ldquo;General Whiteman&amp;rdquo; &amp;ldquo;General Straight&amp;rdquo; &amp;ldquo;General Fairskin&amp;rdquo; &amp;ldquo;General Hetereau&amp;rdquo; and &amp;ldquo;General Guy&amp;rdquo;.

(Image credit: Jack Ohman / Copyright 2026 Tribune Content Agency)

A man with a shaggy beard, sandals, and wearing a robe carries a sign outside the post office. His sign reads, &amp;ldquo;The end of mail-in ballots is near?&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Harley Schwadron / Copyright 2026 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

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