5 hilariously pressing cartoons about Trump’s crackdown on free press

Artists take on press pool, taking notes, and more

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Published

Political cartoon

(Image credit: Nick Anderson / Copyright 2026 Tribune Content Agency)

Political cartoon

(Image credit: Pat Bagley / Copyright 2026 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

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