Political cartoons for September 23

Wednesday’s political cartoons include rattlesnakes, the First Amendment, and more

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Published

This six-panel cartoon depicts a coiled snake from the &amp;ldquo;Don&amp;rsquo;t Tread on Me&amp;rdquo; flag. This snake has a MAGA hat on and is being destroyed little by little in each frame by tariffs, gas prices, grocery costs, and a forever war.

(Image credit: Joe Heller / Copyright 2026 Hellertoon.com)

This cartoon depicts Robert Kraft as a giant American football player who holds a Macklemore helmet next to a football labeled &amp;ldquo;censorship&amp;rdquo;. A referee calls a penalty on Kraft and says, &amp;ldquo;Interference, offensive holding: 1st Amendment down.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Christopher Weyant / Copyright 2026 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

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