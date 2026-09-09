Political cartoons for September 9

Wednesday’s political cartoons include holidays, New America, and more

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Published

This two-panel cartoon depicts a donkey and an elephant in suits. On the left, the elephant raises a finger and says, &amp;ldquo;Americans get too many days off!&amp;rdquo; On the right, the elephant says, &amp;ldquo;Now, if you&amp;rsquo;ll excuse us, we&amp;rsquo;ll be on vacation until November.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Dave Whamond / Copyright 2026 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

Donald Trump stands next to a road and points to a road sign that reads, &amp;ldquo;Welcome to the state of New Mar-A-Lago, Land of Disenchantment.&amp;rdquo; A car drives past and a voice from the car says, &amp;ldquo;At least it&amp;rsquo;s not going to be New America&amp;hellip;&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Jack Ohman / Copyright 2026 Tribune Content Agency)

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