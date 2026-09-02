Political cartoons for September 2

Wednesday's political cartoons include renovating democracy, algae blooms, and bot fears

By
Published

Donald Trump stands outside a Washington DC building that has an American flag, Greek-style columns, resembles the Supreme Court, and has &amp;ldquo;American Democracy EST. 1789&amp;rdquo; carved above the columns. Trump points a wrecking ball toward the building and says, &amp;ldquo;...It needs some renovation, so I&amp;rsquo;m demolishing it.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Jack Ohman / Copyright 2026 Tribune Content Agency)

Two men in waders and work gloves shovel sludge out of a gross-looking lake. A sign nearby reads, &amp;ldquo;Lake Ontario - America&amp;rdquo;. One of the men says, &amp;ldquo;Ever since it was named &amp;lsquo;Lake America&amp;rsquo;, it developed a record algae bloom!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: John Darkow / Copyright 2026 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

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