Political cartoons for September 8

Tuesday’s political cartoons include the stink of midterms, data centers, and more

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Published

An obese Donald Trump corrals an elephant in a suit using his armpit. The armpit has a bunch of gross air labeled &amp;ldquo;Polls&amp;rdquo; escaping from it. The elephant is being made sick from the fumes as Trump says, &amp;ldquo;I want to make this election about me!!&amp;rdquo; The elephant has a piece of paper showing a down arrow heading into the mid-terms.

(Image credit: Rick McKee / Copyright 2026 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

Two male teenagers stand next to a round table on which newspapers and books rest. One young man says, &amp;ldquo;My grandpa says this is HIS data center.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Gary McCoy / Copyright 2026 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

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