Political cartoons for September 5

Saturday's political cartoons include eating votes, data center jobs, and more

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A man holds a mail-in ballot that he wants to drop into a US mailbox as he walks his dog. The US mailbox is depicted as an angry, sharp-toothed monster into which the man has to drop his ballot.

(Image credit: Drew Sheneman / Copyright 2026 Tribune Content Agency)

A man holds a sign that reads &amp;ldquo;NO!&amp;rdquo; as he walks away from a robot at a data center who hides behind a human-looking mask. The robot says, &amp;ldquo;Wait! Don&amp;rsquo;t you want a job there?&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Joel Pett / Copyright 2026 Tribune Content Agency)

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