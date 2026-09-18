Political cartoons for September 18

Friday's political cartoons include recalled foods, banking at the ballot box, and a Kennedy Center makeover

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Published

This cartoon is titled &amp;ldquo;The New FDA Food Pyramid (recalled version)&amp;rdquo;. It depicts a large version of the food pyramid in the wake of &amp;ldquo;RFK Jr.&amp;rsquo;s food safety cuts&amp;rdquo;. A woman with a magnifying glass looks at a tiny piece of food labeled &amp;ldquo;what&amp;rsquo;s safe to eat.&amp;rdquo; Meanwhile, the much-larger pyramid is filled with awful things, including foreign mystery meat, listeria, salmonella, may contain broken glass, lead contamination, undeclared allergens, possible microplastics, exposure to rodent waste, may contain metal slivers, cyclospora, animal waste residue, pesticides, botulism, and e.coli.

(Image credit: Joe Heller / Copyright 2026 Hellertoon.com)

This cartoon depicts a voting booth that has an upside-down American flag and an ATM instead of a voting machine. The ATM is labeled &amp;ldquo;Actual Trump Money&amp;rdquo; and reads, &amp;ldquo;Your $5,000 vote payment will be sent in 2 to 3 weeks.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: John Deering / Copyright 2026 Creators Syndicate)

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