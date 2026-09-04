Political cartoons for September 4

Friday's political cartoons include military medals, trouble in Texas, and apocalypse stocks

By
Published

This cartoon depicts three military awards. The first two are the Purple Heart, awarded for being killed or wounded in action and for extreme acts of valor. The third is a Double Martini, awarded for &amp;ldquo;Surviving Pete Hegseth&amp;rdquo;.

(Image credit: Bob Englehart / Copyright 2026 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

Lucy from Peanuts wears a cowboy hat and Texas dress as she holds a football labeled &amp;ldquo;election&amp;rdquo;. Charlie Brown wears a &amp;ldquo;Democrats&amp;rdquo; shirt as he runs to kick the ball and says, &amp;ldquo;This time it will be different!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: John Darkow / Copyright 2026 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

Join more than 350,000 subscribers and keep yourself informed with a selection of The Week’s most interesting, enlightening and entertaining stories - plus daily puzzles.

Join more than 350,000 subscribers and keep yourself informed with a selection of The Week’s most interesting, enlightening and entertaining stories - plus daily puzzles.

Sign up
The Week US