Political cartoons for September 24

Thursday’s political cartoons include healthy access, the underminer, and more

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An elephant in a suit holds a hand up to a female reporter on the left side of this cartoon and says, &amp;ldquo;Access to the president is a privilege, not a right.&amp;rdquo; On the right side, the elephant says, &amp;ldquo;Just like access to health care.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Bill Bramhall / Copyright 2026 Tribune Content Agency)

This cartoon is titled &amp;ldquo;The Underminder&amp;rdquo;. The top half of the cartoon depicts a Roman-style building where elections are being held. The columns on the building are cracking and about to fall. Donald Trump is pictured underneath the building, digging a tunnel with a pickaxe that will destroy the building. He says, &amp;ldquo;In demolition we trust&amp;hellip;&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Christopher Weyant / Copyright 2026 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

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