Political cartoons for September 20

Sunday's political cartoons include extinction events, electric bikes, and more

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Published

A group of five dinosaurs labeled &amp;ldquo;Congress&amp;rdquo; watch a fiery &amp;ldquo;AI&amp;rdquo; meteor streaking toward them. They respond, &amp;ldquo;It&amp;rsquo;s sooooo magical. Do you think it&amp;rsquo;s really dangerous? Let&amp;rsquo;s keep watching and see what happens. How do you spell AI?&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Chris Britt / Copyright 2026 Creators Syndicate)

This two-panel cartoon depicts three people in the top panel riding a Fast E-Skateboard, a Faster E-Scooter, and the Fastest E-bike. In the bottom panel, the same people are &amp;ldquo;Slow, Slower, and Slowest ER&amp;rdquo; as they leave the hospital on crutches, in a wheelchair and bandaged.

(Image credit: Joe Heller / Copyright 2026 Hellertoon.com)

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