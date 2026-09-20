5 gas-guzzling cartoons about high fuel prices

Artists take on a Middle East mess, gaslighting drivers, and more

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A man filling his car with expensive fuel speaks into his phone and says, &amp;ldquo;Hey, Siri, who are the Houthis?&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Bill Bramhall / Copyright 2026 Tribune Content Agency)

A smirking Donald Trump points to a sign outside a gas station that shows regular at $5.91. Trump says, &amp;ldquo;Gas prices are not high! Gas prices are very low!&amp;rdquo; The cartoon has been drawn so the sign advertising &amp;ldquo;Gas&amp;rdquo; reads &amp;ldquo;Gas Lighting&amp;rdquo;.

(Image credit: Dave Whamond / Copyright 2026 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

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