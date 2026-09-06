5 high-priced cartoons about the $40 trillion national debt

Artists take on dangerous waters, future generations, and more

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This cartoon is titled &quot;Lake America&quot;. It depicts Uncle Sam in a boat that is stuck in a whirlpool. The boat is being pulled down into a black hole labeled &quot;National Debt&quot;.

(Image credit: Bill Bramhall / Copyright 2026 Tribune Content Agency)

This cartoon depicts a garbage truck overloaded with garbage bags that are labeled &amp;ldquo;$40 trillion national debt.&amp;rdquo; The truck has a &amp;ldquo;Baby on Board&amp;rdquo; sticker in the back and there is an infant peering out from inside the pile of garbage bags with a wide-eyed expression.

(Image credit: Steve Sack / Copyright 2026 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

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