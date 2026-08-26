Political cartoons for August 26

Today’s political cartoons include Dolly Parton, $40 trillion in debt, and more

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Published

This cartoon is titled &amp;quot;Dolly Parton: Life of Many Colors 1946-2026&amp;quot; and depicts a multi-colored jacket with many patches. The patches read, &amp;quot;Singer, Songwriter, Book Publisher, Music Icon, Vaccine Ally, Entrepreneur, Businesswoman, Wife, Actress, Philanthropist, Literacy Promoter, Women&#039;s Advocate, National Treasure, LGBTQ+ Supporter, Theme Park Owner, All-Around Good Person, TV Producer.&amp;quot;

(Image credit: Joe Heller / Copyright 2026 Hellertoon.com)

A homeless person sleeps on a park bench under a newspaper in Washington DC. The headline on the newspaper reads, &amp;quot;Trump Announces &#039;Economic D-Day on Iran&#039;&amp;quot;.

(Image credit: John Deering / Copyright 2026 Creators Syndicate)

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