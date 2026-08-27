Political cartoons for August 27

Today's political cartoons include the trade war with Canada, the record Dow Jones, and Dolly Parton

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Published

A beaver with a Canada sweater looks at Donald Trump, who has his arms around Kim Jong Un and Vladimir Putin. The beaver asks, &quot;What happened? We were best friends. We did everything together, eh!&quot; Trump sticks out his lower lip and responds, &quot;I have my new friends now!&quot;

(Image credit: Dave Whamond / Copyright 2026 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

A down-on-his luck man in a tattered suit holds out his hat and asks a man in a nice suit for money. The down-on-his-luck man says, &quot;Sir, congratulations on the record Dow.&quot;

(Image credit: Harley Schwadron / Copyright 2026 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

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