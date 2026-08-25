Political cartoons for August 25

Today’s political cartoons include Donald Trump's 'nanny,' Canada's reaction to new tariffs, and the national debt

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Published

Natalie Harp holds a baby Donald Trump, swaddled in a blanket, as an onlooker says, &amp;quot;They give a whole new meaning to the term &#039;Nanny State.&#039;

(Image credit: Christopher Weyant / Copyright 2026 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon is titled &quot;O Canada!&quot; and depicts a Canadian flag with a maple leaf flexing its muscled arm.

(Image credit: Bill Day / Copyright 2026 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

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