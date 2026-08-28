Political cartoons for August 28

Today’s political cartoons include tariffs on Canada, renaming things, Meta's penalty, and more

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This cartoon is titled &amp;quot;If Canada Was as Petty and Infantile as the Trump Administration.&amp;quot; Mark Carney points at a drawing of the &amp;quot;Trump Ballroom&amp;quot; that as been renamed the &amp;quot;Epstein Ballroom&amp;quot; and says, &amp;quot;I have an executive order to change the name of one of Trump&#039;s vanity projects.&amp;quot;

(Image credit: Dave Whamond / Copyright 2026 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

A father, mother, and daughter are outside an elementary school. Mark Zuckerberg drives a van with a MAGA bumper sticker, a Facebook logo on the side and the words &quot;Free Candy&quot;. The father says, &quot;The creeper promised to stalk our kid for only two hours a day..&quot;

(Image credit: Clay Jones / Copyright 2026 Claytoonz)

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