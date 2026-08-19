Political cartoons for August 19

Wednesday's political cartoons include Natalie Harp's vocation, verbal munitions, and the Meta effect

By
Published

This cartoon depicts the outside of the White House. One voice from inside says, &amp;ldquo;Natalie, My protector! You are a godsend! Thanks for making my life bearable!&amp;rdquo; Another person responds, &amp;ldquo;You&amp;rsquo;re welcome, Melania&amp;hellip;&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Mike Luckovich / Copyright 2026 Creators Syndicate)

This cartoon depicts Donald Trump as a large gun on board a military ship. His mouth is the barrel of the gun. Two sailors stand on the deck and one says, &amp;ldquo;It&amp;rsquo;s the one munition he&amp;rsquo;ll never run out of.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Jack Ohman / Copyright 2026 Tribune Content Agency)

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