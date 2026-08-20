Political cartoons for August 20

Thursday's political cartoons include firearm safety, the roadless rule, and Liberty's dream

By
Published

This cartoon depicts a masked ICE agent that has just fired a handgun. The agent has a light switch on his back that is labeled &amp;ldquo;Safety&amp;rdquo; and has been moved from ON to OFF.

(Image credit: John Cole / Copyright 2026 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

Donald Trump stands on a road that winds through what used to be a forest. All the trees have been cut down and there are only stumps remaining. Trump says, &amp;ldquo;See? No more fires! We logged all the trees.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Monte Wolverton / Copyright 2026 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

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