Political cartoons for September 13

Sunday’s political cartoons include vaccines, infernal revenue, and more

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Published

A little girl and a little boy are playing on a playground. The little girl is on a slide and says, &amp;ldquo;My parents did some research and concluded I don&amp;rsquo;t need to be vaccinated. These are the same people who decided to spell my name B-r-y-t-n-n-e-i-g-h.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Drew Sheneman / Copyright 2026 Tribune Content Agency)

A nude man holding some cash and a nude woman walk to a booth where a devil with a pitchfork is waiting for them. The sign above the devil reads, &amp;ldquo;Infernal Revenue Service.&amp;rdquo; The devil says, &amp;ldquo;Of course you pay taxes down here. This isn&amp;rsquo;t heaven, you know.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Harley Schwadron / Copyright 2026 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

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