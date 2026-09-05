5 meaty cartoons about the politics of beef

Artists take on foreign imports, American farmers, and more

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Donald Trump stands next to a bull and a young girl in a hardhat and goggles. He says, &amp;ldquo;I allow foreign beef imports, consumers get an alternative to diarrhea lettuce, the kids working in the slaughterhouse get overtime. Everyone wins!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Drew Sheneman / Copyright 2026 Tribune Content Agency)

Donald Trump sits at his desk in the Oval Office and wears a &quot;Make Argentina Great Again&quot; hat. He has a poster next to him labeled &quot;American Farmer&quot; that depicts a cow sectioned into different pieces. The sections are labeled, &quot;Tariffs&quot; &quot;Lost Markets&quot; &quot;Fertilizer Costs&quot; &quot;Band-aid Subsidies&quot; &quot;Fuel Costs&quot; and &quot;Water&quot;.

(Image credit: John Deering / Copyright 2026 Creators Syndicate)

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