5 facetiously funny cartoons about the Cyclospora outbreak

Artists take on summer salads, health worries, and more

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Published

Five men are hanging out outside near a charcoal grill and a picnic table. One man says, &amp;ldquo;With cyclosporiasis around&amp;hellip;we won&amp;rsquo;t be able to eat salsa all summer!&amp;rdquo; The other men theatrically respond, &amp;ldquo;Noooo!&amp;rsquo; and &amp;ldquo;No!&amp;rdquo;.

(Image credit: John Darkow / Copyright 2026 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

A woman is eating a salad and an overweight man is eating a bag of potato chips labeled &amp;ldquo;Ultra processed: 100% free of cyclospora parasites.&amp;rdquo; The man says, &amp;ldquo;Aren&amp;rsquo;t you worried about your health?&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Phil Hands / Copyright 2026 Tribune Content Agency)

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