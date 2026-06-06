5 eye-opening cartoons about CBS News

Artists take on blind spots, demolition duties, and more

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This cartoon depicts the CBS News eye logo. It is being sewn shut by a needle labeled &amp;ldquo;Bari Weiss&amp;rdquo;.

(Image credit: Pedro Molina / Copyright 2026 Tribune Content Agency)

Bari Weiss holds a sledgehammer and stands in the rubble of the CBS News building. She&amp;rsquo;s surrounded by what she has destroyed and portraits of Walter Cronkite, Scott Pelley, and Edward R. Murrow. Weiss says, &amp;ldquo;60 Minutes? It only took me 60 seconds!!!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Jack Ohman / Copyright 2026 Tribune Content Agency)

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