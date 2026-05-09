5 consequential cartoons about the Supreme Court's Voting Rights Act ruling

Artists take on inequality, solving racism, and more

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A woman and man walk past the Supreme Court building. The word &amp;ldquo;IN&amp;rdquo; has been added to the top of the building, so it now reads, &amp;ldquo;Truth, Justice, Inequality.&amp;rdquo; A sign out front says, &amp;ldquo;Supreme Court overturns Voting Rights Act.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Harley Schwadron / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

Two men speak to each other in a barroom. One says, &amp;ldquo;Now that the Supreme Court says racism has been solved, what&amp;rsquo;s left to fix?&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Peter Kuper / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon depicts the Supreme Court building. There are two elephant statues outside. A large billboard behind the court reads, &amp;ldquo;Republican National HQ&amp;rdquo; and the writing on the building now reads, &amp;ldquo;Formerly Known as Supreme Court.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: John Darkow / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon shows a dark-skinned woman at voting booth holding hands with her young daughter. The woman is being held down by a large thumb which comes from an arm in a robe labeled &amp;quot;The Roberts Court.&amp;quot; The woman says, &amp;quot;Shouldn&#039;t your robe be a different color?&amp;quot;

(Image credit: John Deering / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

This cartoon is titled &amp;ldquo;Redrawing the Lines&amp;hellip;&amp;rdquo; and is set outside the Supreme Court building. Chief Justice John Roberts holds a large pen and has drawn a line on the ground to mark a divide between &amp;ldquo;Whites Only&amp;rdquo; and &amp;ldquo;Everyone else.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Jack Ohman / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

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