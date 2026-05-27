Political cartoons for May 27

Wednesday’s political cartoons include crossing the finish line, Pope Leo taking a stand, and more

By
published

This cartoon depicts a sweaty and distressed Uncle Sam running toward a sign that reads &amp;ldquo;Iran War Finish Line&amp;rdquo;. The finish line is a massive sinkhole that is drawn like a faux 3d representation of black hole from which there is no escape.

(Image credit: Joe Heller / Copyright 2026 Hellertoon.com)

This cartoon is titled &amp;ldquo;The Techorcist&amp;rdquo; and depicts a smiling Pope Leo as a sort of exorcist attending to an AI robot strapped to a bed. Pope Leo looks unconcerned as he turns to the door where Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg, Sam Altman, and Jensen Huang watch. The pope says, &amp;ldquo;Listen up tech bros: Humanity is god&amp;rsquo;s ultimate algorithm.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Graeme MacKay / Copyright 2026 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
The Week US