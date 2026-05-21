Political cartoons for May 21

Thursday's political cartoons include Epstein victims, a papal proclamation, and Infidel Gastro

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published

Two exasperated-looking women sit at a table for Epstein victims. One reads a newspaper with the headline, &amp;ldquo;$1.8 billion for J6ers&amp;rdquo; and says, &amp;ldquo;Apparently we should have just stormed the Capitol and beat up police officers.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Nick Anderson / Copyright 2026 Tribune Content Agency)

Pope Leo walks away from a Data Center with a hammer in his hand. He has just nailed a scroll labeled AI Encyclical to the door.

(Image credit: Steve Breen / Copyright 2026 Creators Syndicate)

This cartoon is titled &amp;ldquo;Infidel Gastro&amp;rdquo; and depicts Donald Trump dressed like Fidel Castro and resembling Fidel Castro. Trump holds a gas pump and is in a tropical location, surrounded by palm trees. He says, &amp;ldquo;No more commie dictatorships! Only MAGA dictatorships.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Jack Ohman / Copyright 2026 Tribune Content Agency)

A man with a Proud Boy hat sits at a bar speaking to a bartender. The television in the background shows a news program with a serious-looking male newscaster and a headline: &amp;ldquo;Breaking: $1.8 billion slush fund.&amp;rdquo; The Proud Boy says, &amp;ldquo;Pour me a tall one. My ship just came in.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Jonathan Brown / Copyright 2026 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon is titled &amp;ldquo;The Elephant in the Courtroom.&amp;rdquo; An elephant has a &amp;ldquo;GOP 2026&amp;rdquo; flag on one of its sharp horns. Six Supreme Court justices ride the elephant, which is covered in a robe that reads, &amp;ldquo;Roberts Court.&amp;rdquo; Chief Justice John Roberts holds a decision titled &amp;ldquo;VRA Gutted.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: John Cole / Copyright 2026 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

A man walks on the sidewalk past an office for a financial advisor named Arlo Jones. A sign in the window reads, &amp;ldquo;It takes money to make money. So if you have no money, go away.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Harley Schwadron / Copyright 2026 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

Donald Trump is dressed like a gangster in a pinstripe suit. An elephant henchman is next to him, flexing its muscles. A bloodied Uncle Sam is on the ground and has a black eye, having just been beaten up. Trump holds $1.8 billion of Uncle Sam&amp;rsquo;s money in a suitcase. Trump says, &amp;ldquo;Lucky for youse, we&amp;rsquo;re da party of fiscal responsibility!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Rick McKee / Copyright 2026 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon depicts a pie chart and is titled &amp;ldquo;Record Trillion Dollar Defense Budget&amp;rdquo; and the word &amp;ldquo;Defense&amp;rdquo; has been crossed out and replaced with &amp;ldquo;War&amp;rdquo;. One small portion of the pie chart is labeled &amp;ldquo;Legit.&amp;rdquo; The other portions are, &amp;ldquo;arms, legs, human misery, environmental ruin, grift, graft (I was takin&amp;rsquo; a bath), (don&amp;rsquo;t tell), intel, evil, sketchy, shady, go boom, and toys.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Joel Pett / Copyright 2026 Tribune Content Agency)

A male college graduate flies through the air and toward the sun named &amp;ldquo;AI&amp;rdquo; in this cartoon, which is titled &amp;ldquo;Icarus Grad.&amp;rdquo; The grad looks frightened.

(Image credit: Milt Priggee / Copyright 2026 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon takes place in front of the Department of Justice. The state of Lady Justice has been replaced by a fat man in a suit whose head is a bag of cash.

(Image credit: Bill Bramhall / Copyright 2026 Tribune Content Agency)

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