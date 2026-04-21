Political cartoons for April 21

Tuesday's political cartoons include the fortunes of war, private prisons, and Trump's golden arches

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This four-panel cartoon depicts a man on the left and a woman on the right reading headlines on their phones to each other. The man says &amp;quot;THEY SAY A CEASEFIRE HAS BEEN SET,&amp;quot; &amp;quot;AND THE STRAIT OF HORMUZ IS OPEN,&amp;quot; and &amp;quot;AND PEACE TALKS ARE ON,&amp;quot; while the woman immediately counters with, &amp;quot;NOPE... IT&#039;S BEEN BROKEN,&amp;quot; &amp;quot;NOW, IT&#039;S CLOSED,&amp;quot; and &amp;quot;WAIT... THEY&#039;RE OFF.&amp;quot; In the final panel, the man optimistically asks, &amp;quot;SO, THE WAR IS ALMOST OVER,&amp;quot; but the woman grimly concludes, &amp;quot;NO, IT&#039;S JUST THE BEGINNING.&amp;quot;

(Image credit: Joe Heller / Copyright 2025 Hellertoon.com)

This cartoon depicts an imposing wall covered in barbed wire near the words &amp;ldquo;Private Detention. Inc.&amp;rdquo; A large flag looks like cash worth $1 billion and is labeled &amp;ldquo;In Greed We Trust.&amp;rdquo; There&amp;rsquo;s an upside down American flag and a skull and crossbones flag hanging ominously near security cameras.

(Image credit: Joel Pett / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This cartoon depicts a giant golden arche like you&amp;rsquo;d see at McDonalds. Except this is a monument in Washington DC and has $40 trillion debt inscribed in the base. The caption reads, &amp;ldquo;The White House unveils the Trump arch design.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Michael Ramirez / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

This cartoon depicts FBI Director Kash Patel stumbling around drunk. He holds two glasses of booze and balances two on his head. He says, &amp;ldquo;Sue the Atlantic because they wrote about my drinking? I&amp;rsquo;ll drink to that!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Ed Wexler / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon is titled &amp;ldquo;Hegseth&amp;rsquo;s Bible.&amp;rdquo; It depicts a book that has a cross on the cover and the words, &amp;ldquo;Written and Directed by Quentin Tarantino.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Pedro Molina / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This cartoon is titled &amp;ldquo;Far-Righty Tighty.&amp;rdquo; It depicts the Ayatollah atop a pipe labeled Strait of Hormuz. He is tightening the valve above it to prevent the oil from getting through.

(Image credit: Steve Breen / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

A male and female are dressed in college commencement robes. They look at a young man picking his nose who wears a T-shirt with the word &amp;ldquo;Ignorance&amp;rdquo; on it. The woman asks, &amp;ldquo;Our commencement speaker?!!&amp;rdquo; The man responds, &amp;ldquo;They want &amp;lsquo;supressed&amp;rsquo; viewpoints.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Pat Bagley / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon is an homage to the myth of Sisyphus, where the gods punish a king by making him eternally roll a massive boulder up a hill only for it to roll back down just before reaching the top. This version depicts a New York Mets baseball fan pushing the Mr. Met baseball up a hill.

(Image credit: Bill Bramhall / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This two-panel political cartoon features a Republican elephant in a suit. In the first panel, the elephant urges, &amp;quot;VOTE NO TO MID-DECADE REDISTRICTING, BECAUSE IT&#039;S A POWER GRAB BY RICHMOND DEMOCRATS...&amp;quot; The second panel offers a &amp;quot;TRANSLATION&amp;quot; where the elephant says to &amp;quot;VOTE NO, SO PRESIDENT TRUMP CAN CONTINUE TO RAISE TARIFFS, WAGE WAR, AND BUILD MONUMENTS AND BALLROOMS FOR HIMSELF WITHOUT CONGRESSIONAL OVERSIGHT...&amp;quot;

(Image credit: Clay Jones / Copyright 2025 Claytoonz)

This single-panel political cartoon features a massive balloon animal labeled &quot;INFLATION&quot; being filled with fuel from a gas pump. The balloon has knocked down Donald Trump, who lies on the ground looking distressed.

(Image credit: Michael de Adder / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

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