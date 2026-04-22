Political cartoons for April 22

Wednesday's political cartoons include tariff refunds, socially conscious stocks, and a tipsy top cop

By
published

A businessman in a suit is first in line to get a refund from President Trump&amp;rsquo;s illegal tariffs. He turns to two smaller people labeled &amp;ldquo;consumers&amp;rdquo; and says, &amp;ldquo;This doesn&amp;rsquo;t concern you!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: John Darkow / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

An investment advisor is in his office, feet on his desk speaking on the phone. He says, &amp;ldquo;Remember, Ms. Dubin, socially conscious stocks give us a choice between right and wrong &amp;mdash; but wrong usually pays better!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Harley Schwadron / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon depicts one of those novelty hats with two beer cans attached to the sides with a long tube so a person can drink both. In this case, the hat is a police officer hat and has a badge labeled &amp;ldquo;Top Cop: FBI Director&amp;rdquo;.

(Image credit: Nick Anderson / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

A male and female tourist in Washington DC take a photo of &amp;ldquo;The Trump Arch.&amp;rdquo; The arch is an arrow that drops straight into the ground and is labeled &amp;ldquo;Approval Rating.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Joe Heller / Copyright 2025 Hellertoon.com)

Two Donald Trumps look at each other across a table, both with juice boxes. Two aides look on and one says, &amp;ldquo;Hopefully these talks will bring the two sides together...&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Mike Luckovich / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

A robot with a coffee cup and a tie speaks to a man working a desk job in a cubicle, much like a scene from the movie &amp;ldquo;Office Space&amp;rdquo;. The robot says, &amp;ldquo;You don&amp;rsquo;t have to worry about A.I. replacing you in the workplace, Milton&amp;hellip;I mean, seriously, who would want to do your job?&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Dave Whamond / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

Donald Trump and an aide holding an &amp;ldquo;Arc de Trump&amp;rdquo; sign are outside the White House, where a giant arch looms overhead. The aide says, &amp;ldquo;...OK&amp;hellip;this is going to require a zoning variance.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Jack Ohman / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This cartoon depicts a miserable-looking Pete Hegseth dressed like a medieval crusader with sword and mace. The words &amp;ldquo;Secretary of&amp;rdquo; are next to him. The words &amp;ldquo;defense&amp;rdquo; and &amp;ldquo;war&amp;rdquo; are crossed out and replaced with &amp;ldquo;Holy War.&amp;rdquo; He says, &amp;ldquo;New Name&amp;rdquo;.

(Image credit: Bill Bramhall / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

A crazy-eyed Kash Patel holds up two bottles of beer and yells, &amp;ldquo;I have evidence that the 2020 HIC! election was stolen and arrests will be made HIC! soon!&amp;rdquo; Two FBI agents look around the corner and one says, &amp;ldquo;He&amp;rsquo;s drunk!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Clay Jones / Copyright 2025 Claytoonz)

Two horned devils are in hell surrounded by fire as they read the newspaper. The headlines on the paper are: &amp;ldquo;Trump attacks Pope again! Trump posts meme of himself as Jesus. Trump threatens to destroy Iranian civilization.&amp;rdquo; One of the devils says, &amp;ldquo;We might have to let him go. He&amp;rsquo;s starting to make us look bad.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Christopher Weyant / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
The Week US