Political cartoons for April 24

Friday's political cartoons include Fed independence, stock market shenanigans, and the FBI's most wanted

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This cartoon depicts Jerome Powell in a small lifeboat labeled &amp;ldquo;Fed Independence.&amp;rdquo; The lifeboat is on the side of a large submarine that has surfaced. Donald Trump glares down at Powell from the submarine.

(Image credit: Michael Ramirez / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

This cartoon depicts four men in high-ranking military uniforms and Donald Trump around a table. The military men use sticks to war game out scenarios in Iran, including pushing fighter jets and war ships. Trump pushes in a scared-looking bull labeled &amp;ldquo;Stock Mkt. Manipulation&amp;rdquo;.

(Image credit: Steve Sack / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

A sign on the wall at FBI headquarters lists the following people with headshots: &amp;ldquo;Jim Beam, Bloody Mary, Samuel Adams, Richard Hennessy, Johnnie Walker, Tom Collins, Dom Perignon,Capt. Morgan, Jose Cuervo, and Jack Daniels.&amp;rdquo; Kash Patel points at the sign and says, &amp;ldquo;My ten most wanted!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Mike Luckovich / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

A woman and child walk past a doctor&amp;rsquo;s office and the mother looks at the door. It reads, &amp;ldquo;R. Dolan MD. Specializing in diseases of the insured.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Harley Schwadron / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

A harried-looking woman madly taps away on a computer in an office cubicle. She&amp;rsquo;s being watched by a robot, a security camera and a drone. They say to her, &amp;ldquo;Faster. Faster. Faster, feeble human.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: David Horsey / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

Donald Trump has a painful-looking bear trap labeled &amp;ldquo;War&amp;rdquo; stuck on his foot. He says, &amp;ldquo;If you don&amp;rsquo;t fix this right now, I will have no choice but to give you more time to do it!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Pedro Molina / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

Two men in MAGA hats are at a bar watching Tucker Carlson on TV. Tucker says, &amp;ldquo;I misled you about Trump&amp;hellip;&amp;rdquo; One of the men watching says, &amp;ldquo;But I can still believe in the great replacement theory, pizzagate, chemtrails, and Jewish space lasers, right?&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Clay Jones / Copyright 2025 Claytoonz)

This cartoon depicts an elephant in a suit and a donkey in a suit labeled &amp;ldquo;VA. Dems&amp;rdquo;. The donkey is drawing the image of a screw into the back of the elephant and says, &amp;ldquo;Hey! Hold still while I&amp;rsquo;m redrawing&amp;hellip;&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Steve Kelley / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

A drunk-looking Kash Patel is on the ground learning against a column and is surrounded by empty bottles in this cartoon. He says, &amp;ldquo;Of course my defamation lawsuit is for a quarter of a billion dollars&amp;hellip;I&amp;rsquo;ve got a lot of bar tabs to settle!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: John Darkow / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

Donald Trump screams after he has painted himself into a corner of a room in this cartoon. The room is painted blood red and is labeled &amp;ldquo;IRAN&amp;rdquo;.

(Image credit: Michael de Adder / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

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