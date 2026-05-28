Political cartoons for May 28

Thursday’s political cartoons include health exams, running behind schedule, and more

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published

Donald Trump wears a medical gown and sits in a chair at a doctor&amp;rsquo;s office. He&amp;rsquo;s surrounded by medical equipment and speaks to a male doctor with a clipboard. The doctor says, &amp;ldquo;You&amp;rsquo;re as healthy as a horse, if that horse had mysterious bruising, swollen ankles and late onset geriatric narcolepsy.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Drew Sheneman / Copyright 2026 Tribune Content Agency)

This cartoon depicts a woman and young boy in Iran. They are sitting outside in a crumbling city that has been destroyed by bombs. The woman reads a newspaper with the headline, &amp;ldquo;Trump: War is near end.&amp;rdquo; The woman says, &amp;ldquo;Donald Trump says the war is close to over &amp;ndash; oh wait, this story is from April.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Peter Kuper / Copyright 2026 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

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