Political cartoons for May 20

Wednesday's political cartoons include puppet governments, slush funds and political baggage

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A politician kneels on a stage with a puppet on his hand during a campaign event. There&amp;rsquo;s a small crowd and a TV camera man. The puppet says, &amp;ldquo;My campaign promise: the U.S. will no longer prop up puppet governments overseas.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Harley Schwadron / Copyright 2026 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon depicts a mob of Trump supporters storming the U.S. Capitol. They carry Trump flags and confederate flags. One says, &amp;ldquo;I used a congressional hallway as a restroom! Where do I collect my Trump slush fund payout?&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Mike Luckovich / Copyright 2026 Creators Syndicate)

A giant pile of luggage labeled &amp;ldquo;Paxton&amp;rsquo;s Baggage&amp;rdquo; dominates this cartoon. Some of the bags drip water and flies buzz around them. A man standing next to the pile says, &amp;ldquo;If you&amp;rsquo;re in there somewhere, Ken, you got Trump&amp;rsquo;s endorsement.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Paul Duginski / Copyright 2026 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

Donald Trump hands a bag of money to a bearded Jan. 6 rioter holding a Confederate flag. They both stand under a sign labeled &amp;ldquo;Your Tax Dollars at Work.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Bill Bramhall / Copyright 2026 Tribune Content Agency)

Donald Trump speaks to Putin on the phone in this cartoon. Trump says, &amp;ldquo;Zelensky doesn&amp;rsquo;t have the cards!&amp;rdquo; Putin responds, &amp;ldquo;Nyet! He has drones!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: John Deering / Copyright 2026 Creators Syndicate)

This two panel cartoon depicts Donald Trump and rioters in Washington DC. On the left side, rioters storm the Capitol building on Jan. 6 as Trump holds a &amp;ldquo;Stop the Steal&amp;rdquo; sign. On the right side, rioters steal bags of money from the U.S. Treasury as Trump holds a &amp;ldquo;Start the Steal&amp;rdquo; sign.

(Image credit: Steve Sack / Copyright 2026 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon is titled &amp;ldquo;The 1%. Jensen Huang. B. 1963 Net Worth over $170 billion&amp;rdquo; and is a four-panel depiction of Nvidia co-founder Jensen Huang. It depicts Huang first as a gamer drinking water, then as a CEO drinking water as his net worth climbs, then finally as a parched, sweating man in 2030 as the sun bakes an arid landscape and he no longer has water. The bottom of the cartoon reads, &amp;ldquo;In 1993, Huang co-founded Nvidia. Orginally creating graphics for gaming, Nvidia has become the industry leader in the A.I. chip market, now valued at over five trillion dollars. One of their data centers consumes up to 19 million liters of water every day. By 2030 it is projected data centers globally will consume 1.2 trillion liters of water annually.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Peter Kuper / Copyright 2026 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon depicts a sycophantic newscaster delivering the same news over and over again. The newscaster resembles Jesse Watters from FOX News. He says, &amp;ldquo;Trump won the Iran war! I&amp;rsquo;m getting word that he did it again! This just in &amp;mdash; Trump has once more won the Iran war! Trump winning the Iran war is interrupted by news that Trump has won the Iran war! No president in history has won more Iran wars than Donald J Trump.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Pat Bagley / Copyright 2026 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

A group of British soldiers from the Revolutionary war are featured in both panels of this cartoon. At top, one says, &amp;ldquo;250 years ago we tried to stop democracy in its tracks!&amp;rdquo; In the bottom panel, the soldier points to a bag of cash labeled &amp;ldquo;$1.8 billion slush fund for Jan. 6 insurrectionists&amp;rdquo; and says, &amp;ldquo;So, I think we deserve some of that money, too!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Joe Heller / Copyright 2026 Hellertoon.com)

A man and a woman watch television. Their noses are red, their eyes are puffy and the woman holds a tissue to her nose. The shows streaming on TV include &amp;ldquo;Runny Schnoz&amp;rdquo; &amp;ldquo;Snot Box&amp;rdquo; &amp;ldquo;The Leak&amp;rdquo; &amp;ldquo;The Sniffles&amp;rdquo; and &amp;ldquo;Mucus&amp;rdquo;. The man says, &amp;ldquo;I hate allergy season!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Dave Whamond / Copyright 2026 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

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