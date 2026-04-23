Political cartoons for April 23

Thursday's political cartoons include political puppets, gerrymandering, and the news loop

By
published

This cartoon depicts Fed Reserve nominee Kevin Warsh testifying in the Senate with a sock puppet on his hand. The puppet says, &amp;ldquo;At no point would either of us take direction from President Trump.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: R.J. Matson / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon depicts an elephant and a donkey riding a bomb labeled Gerrymandering as it hurtles to Earth, like the final scene in Dr. Strangelove where Major Kong rides the bomb.

(Image credit: Bill Bramhall / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This is cartoon titled The News Loop depicts a male news anchor as he cycles through conflicting statements

(Image credit: David Horsey / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This is a four-panel editorial cartoon. It illustrates the evolution of the Oracle co-founder from a young entrepreneur in 1977 to a monstrous, all-seeing entity in 2026. Over the decades, he is shown being consumed by cash and sprouting tentacles that seize various tech giants and data-heavy companies like Sun, Cerner, and TikTok. The final panel depicts a CBS logo like a &quot;third eye&quot; on his forehead. The words at the bottom read, &amp;ldquo;Co-founder of the tech company Oracle, Ellison&amp;rsquo;s company licenses software used worldwide by governments for surveillance, as well as data storage for banks, hospitals, media, everything! As Oracle&amp;rsquo;s grip on all our information is tightening Ellison advocates &amp;lsquo;nonstop&amp;rsquo; surveillance to keep citizens on their &amp;lsquo;best behavior.&amp;rsquo;&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Peter Kuper / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This two-panel cartoon depicts Donald Trump at the top telling a dog labeled &amp;ldquo;Resdistricting&amp;rdquo; to attack. In the bottom panel, Trump turns around to run away from a pack of dogs that have boomeranged to come back after him.

(Image credit: Nick Anderson / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This cartoon depicts a frightened Donald Trump consulting with a female psychic. She wears a bandana and looks like a witch. There&amp;rsquo;s a crystal ball on the table between them that displays a skull. The woman says, &amp;ldquo;You don&amp;rsquo;t have the cards&amp;hellip;&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Milt Priggee / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

A battered woman and man sit on a destroyed landscape as bombs fall around them and the sky is filled with explosions. There are advertisements for Polymarket and other gambling sites around them. The man holds up a cell phone and says, &amp;ldquo;The good news is I scored a big payout by betting on the total destruction of civilization&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Joe Heller / Copyright 2025 Hellertoon.com)

A woman in a military uniform and two men in military uniform sit at a table in Washington DC. They smile as they look at a screen with the words, &amp;ldquo;America&amp;rsquo;s Funniest Invasion Strategies&amp;rdquo;.

(Image credit: Harley Schwadron / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

Sam Altman speaks in below an Open AI logo in this political cartoon. He says, &amp;ldquo;ChatGPT is capable of telling a mass shooter where, when and how to attack. Then immediately offering thoughts and prayers. You may call that criminal negligence, we call it efficiency.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Drew Sheneman / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

A woman and a man are in a car at a gas station. The woman says, &amp;ldquo;We can fill it up. The treasury secretary says we can get a &amp;lsquo;real wage increase&amp;rsquo; if we stop paying income tax this year.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Jonathan Brown / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
The Week US