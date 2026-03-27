Political cartoons for March 27

Friday's political cartoons include wartime gerrymandering, paper currency, and fiddling the filibuster

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published

Two Iranian men with beards and in religious dress speak to each other. One holds a piece of paper and says, &amp;ldquo;Uh-oh. Trump&amp;rsquo;s getting serious. He demands unconditional surrender or he&amp;rsquo;ll gerrymander us as Republicans.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Christopher Weyant / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

Donald Trump sits behind his desk in the Oval Office (on top of a Trump Bible). He says to a a male aide in a suit, &amp;ldquo;I want to put my signature on all U.S. paper currency.&amp;rdquo; The man holds a poster of the lewd birthday card Donald Trump made for Jeffrey Epstein that features a figure of a young woman with Trump&amp;rsquo;s signature in the public region. The man says, &amp;ldquo;I&amp;rsquo;ve got a copy right here!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Rick McKee / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

A little girl with a backpack walks down a sidewalk and sees a man with trenchcoat lurking around a corner. The man opens his trench coat to reveal &amp;ldquo;social media candy&amp;rdquo; and the logos for YouTube, Instagram, and Facebook. He says, &amp;ldquo;Remember, kid.. If the service is free, then you are the product!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: John Darkow / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

A man and a woman sit at their kitchen table. The man looks angry and says, &amp;ldquo;If Mamdani raises taxes we&amp;rsquo;re leaving New York.&amp;rdquo; The woman reads a newspaper with the headline &amp;ldquo;Airport Chaos&amp;rdquo; and says, &amp;ldquo;Unlikely.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Bill Bramhall / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

Two elephants stand at the base of a giant dam labeled &amp;ldquo;Filibuster: Holding back big government.&amp;rdquo; They are about to drill and one says, &amp;ldquo;One little hold shouldn&amp;rsquo;t do too much damage&amp;hellip;&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Michael Ramirez / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

An elephant with an America First hat and a contract for oil futures stands with a frightened Uncle Sam and looks at a chart on the wall. The chart tracks prices and shows normal variations until the end when it suddenly spikes upward. The elephant says, &amp;ldquo;I see no signature markings of insider trading.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Adam Zyglis / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

A group of women and men sit in a circle at a support group. A woman says, &amp;ldquo;I&amp;rsquo;m Emily, and I&amp;rsquo;m a social media addict.&amp;rdquo; A lawyer with a briefcase says, &amp;ldquo;I&amp;rsquo;m Clarence, and I&amp;rsquo;m going to make Emily rich.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Chip Bok / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

Donald Trump stands outside and watches missiles rain down on a burning city. He shouts, &amp;ldquo;Hey Qatar, mind moving the tricked-out jet you&amp;rsquo;re gifting me?&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Mike Luckovich / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

A man in a &amp;ldquo;Trump&amp;rdquo; T-shirt and a MAGA hat is at his mailbox. He holds a gas and electric bill stamped &amp;ldquo;past due.&amp;rdquo; He says, &amp;ldquo;This can&amp;rsquo;t be right. I voted for bad things to happen to OTHER people.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Drew Sheneman / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

This is a two-panel cartoon. On the left, a little girl speaks to her mom and says, &amp;ldquo;Mom, a creeper in a van wants me to help him find a lost puppy&amp;hellip;&amp;rdquo; On the right, the little girls looks at a van with a &amp;ldquo;META&amp;rdquo; license place. There is a man and a woman in the van and the woman says, &amp;ldquo;Let&amp;rsquo;s go find that dog!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Clay Jones / Copyright 2025 Claytoonz)

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