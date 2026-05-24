5 fearfully funny cartoons about AI anxiety

Artists take on job security, electricity use, and more

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published

A man sits at a desk in an office. An empty parking lot outside can be seen through a window behind his desk. He has a newspaper on the desk with a headline of &amp;ldquo;AI layoffs.&amp;rdquo; The man looks at his computer and speaks into a phone saying, &amp;ldquo;It&amp;rsquo;s a meeting request from HR&amp;hellip; Any idea what &amp;lsquo;offboarding&amp;rsquo; means?&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Jonathan Brown / Copyright 2026 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

A man is at home in his chair watching TV as his dog snoozes on the floor. The message on the screen reads, &amp;ldquo;It&amp;rsquo;s 10 p.m. Do you know how the U.S. power grid is holding up after electric usage by AI data centers?&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Harley Schwadron / Copyright 2026 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

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