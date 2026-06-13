5 precarious cartoons about the job market for fresh graduates

Artists take on robot attacks, a rat on a hat, and more

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A giant robot labeled &amp;ldquo;AI&amp;rdquo; runs amok, tearing through a banner that reads &amp;ldquo;Congratulations Class of &amp;lsquo;26&amp;rdquo; as dozens of college grads in caps and gowns run away from the rampaging machine.

(Image credit: Rick McKee / Copyright 2026 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

This cartoon depicts a male college graduate looking angrily up at a rat named &amp;ldquo;AI&amp;rdquo; that is nibbling away at his cap.

(Image credit: Pedro Molina / Copyright 2026 Tribune Content Agency)

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