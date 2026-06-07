5 career-hopping cartoons about Bill Pulte's promotion

Artists take on a loyal companion, a realtor for life, and more

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Donald Trump sits at a desk next to a dog in a suit. The dog&amp;rsquo;s tongue hangs out and the dog is in front of a bowl that says &amp;ldquo;Director of National Intelligence.&amp;rdquo; Trump says, &amp;ldquo;He doesn&amp;rsquo;t know the job, but he&amp;rsquo;s loyal.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Jack Ohman / Copyright 2026 Tribune Content Agency)

This cartoon depicts a for-sale sign outside the White House like there would be outside a home for sale in a neighborhood. It has a picture of Bill Pulte and the words &amp;ldquo;For Sale: DNI. Bill Pulte Realty.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: John Deering / Copyright 2026 Creators Syndicate)

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