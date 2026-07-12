5 unendorsed cartoons about the waning support for Graham Platner

Artists take on pearls of wisdom, a sign from above, and more

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Published

This cartoon is titled &amp;ldquo;Pearls of Wisdom for Graham Platner, Oyster Farmer&amp;rdquo;. A clam sits on a beach near the water. Graham Platner is in the water in waders and holding a shovel. The clam has a pearl in its mouth and says, &amp;ldquo;Drop out!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Jack Ohman / Copyright 2026 Tribune Content Agency)

Graham Platner spreads his arms and looks to the sky as he says, &amp;ldquo;I&amp;rsquo;ll wait for the universe to give me a sign&amp;hellip;&amp;rdquo; Meanwhile, a donkey in a suit is behind Platner about to hit him with a large sign labeled &amp;ldquo;Exit&amp;rdquo;.

(Image credit: Nick Anderson / Copyright 2026 Tribune Content Agency)

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