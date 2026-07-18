5 doddering cartoons about old age in Congress

Artists take on proof-of-life evidence, assisted living, and more

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Two old men in suits walk past the United States Senate building. One looks at a cell phone and says to the other, &amp;ldquo;You&amp;rsquo;re never too old to make a proof-of-life video, senator.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: R.J. Matson / Copyright 2026 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

An elderly man in a wheelchair and an elderly woman with a walker are at an assisted living facility. The man speaks to the nurse who says, &amp;ldquo;No, you DON&amp;rsquo;T get a six-figure salary for being here. This isn&amp;rsquo;t Congress.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Nick Anderson / Copyright 2026 Tribune Content Agency)

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