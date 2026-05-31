5 sleepy cartoons about the President’s health

Artists take on ship shape, power grabs, and more

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published

A grumpy Donald Trump sits at his doctor&amp;rsquo;s office in his underwear. The doctor says, &amp;ldquo;You have bruising, inflammation, irritability, and are often disorientated. In other words, you&amp;rsquo;re still in better shape than the country.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Christopher Weyant / Copyright 2026 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

Donald Trump&amp;rsquo;s giant hand, smudged with makeup and labeled &amp;ldquo;Power Grabs&amp;rdquo;, reaches down to grasp two people running away. One of the people says, &amp;ldquo;The makeup really does a poor job of hiding it!!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Paul Duginski / Copyright 2026 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

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