5 suspiciously slushy cartoons about Trump's Anti-Weaponization Fund

Artists take on a Capitol deuce, James Comey, and more

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published

A pile of dung speaks to Donald Trump and says, &amp;ldquo;The white nationalist who pooped me out on the Capitol floor after trying to hang Mike Pence on Jan. 6 was arrested and now I&amp;rsquo;m traumatized!&amp;rdquo; Donald Trump hands a wad of cash to the pile and says, &amp;ldquo;You poor little deuce&amp;hellip; here&amp;rsquo;s $10 million.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Clay Jones / Copyright 2026 Claytoonz)

An attractive female receptionist is at the reception desk at the Department of Justice outside the attorney general&amp;rsquo;s office. A tall man stands in front of the desk and a photo of the Qanon-shaman hangs on the wall. The woman turns to the attorney general&amp;rsquo;s office and says, &amp;ldquo;A Mr. Comey here to apply for the weaponization fund.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Jack Ohman / Copyright 2026 Tribune Content Agency)

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