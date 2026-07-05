5 jam-packed cartoons about the Great American State Fair

Artists take on a MAGA marketplace, kissing booths, and more

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Donald Trump stands surrounded by &amp;ldquo;information booths&amp;rdquo; in this cartoon, which is titled &amp;ldquo;The Great America State Unfair.&amp;rdquo; The booths are named &amp;ldquo;Enrich a Trump Child, Build a Garish Ego Monument, Destroy a D.C. Landmark, Kick a Trans Kid! Fire a Federal Regulator! Blame a Scapegoat!&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Jack Ohman / Copyright 2026 Tribune Content Agency)

A sad-looking Donald Trump is asleep in a kissing booth at The Great American State Fair. There are no people there and bits of garbage litter the ground.

(Image credit: John Deering / Copyright 2026 Creators Syndicate)

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