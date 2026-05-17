5 red hot cartoons about the USA-China summit

Artists take on sleepy lunches, lucky cats, and more

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This cartoon is titled &amp;ldquo;Lunch with Xi&amp;rdquo;. Donald Trump and Xi Jinping eat lunch during their summit. Trump is asleep as Xi reaches over and uses chop sticks to take the food for himself off of Trump&amp;rsquo;s plate.

(Image credit: John Deering / Copyright 2026 Creators Syndicate)

This cartoon is titled Meeting in Beijing. It depicts Donald Trump as Mickey Mouse. Xi Jinping is pictured as a wise, Asian cat.

(Image credit: Becs / Copyright 2026 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

A glum Donald Trump and Xi Jinping stand next to the Great Wall of China. The words written on the side are, &amp;ldquo;China&amp;rsquo;s Global Dominance.&amp;rdquo; Xi smiles and says, &amp;ldquo;I hear you like walls&amp;hellip;&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Christopher Weyant / Copyright 2026 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

Donald Trump is with Xi Jinping at the USA-China Summit. Xi towers over Trump, because sinks into a map of the Strait of Hormuz that is drawn on the floor.

(Image credit: R.J. Matson / Copyright 2026 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

Donald Trump is stuck in a bear trap labeled &amp;ldquo;Iran&amp;rdquo; as he shakes hands with Xi Jinping in this cartoon. Trump says, &amp;ldquo;Let&amp;rsquo;s talk about beef, beans, and bear traps.&amp;rdquo;

(Image credit: Bill Bramhall / Copyright 2026 Tribune Content Agency)

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