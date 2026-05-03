5 kingly cartoons about the royal visit

Artists take on crown envy, No Kings protests, and more

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King Charles and Donald Trump stand together. King Charles wears a large, bejeweled crown. Trump looks longingly at the crown, wishing he too was a king.

(Image credit: Michael Ramirez / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

Donald Trump and King Charles stand next to Americans holding a &amp;quot;No Kings&amp;quot; sign. One of the Americans says to the King, &amp;quot;That&#039;s not for you!&amp;quot;

(Image credit: Patrick Chappatte / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

Political cartoon

(Image credit: Chris Britt / Copyright 2025 Creators Syndicate)

This cartoon is titled &amp;ldquo;King Charles III visits America.&amp;rdquo; It depicts Charles in a suit with a crown and a royal scepter. He stands next to a much smaller Donald Trump, dressed as a jester with a hat and bells and shoes that curl at the tip.

(Image credit: Deng Coy Miel / Copyright 2025 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

Donald Trump is dressed as a king in this cartoon, standing on the tarmac as he waves goodbye to King Charles and Queen Camilla as they climb the stairs to their plane. Trump says, &quot;250th! 176!&quot; Charles says quietly, &quot;...8647&quot;.

(Image credit: Jack Ohman / Copyright 2025 Tribune Content Agency)

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