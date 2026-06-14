5 kicky cartoons about the World Cup

Artists take on own goals, language barrier, and more

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This cartoon is titled &quot;Own Goals&quot;. Donald Trump kicks a soccer ball labeled &quot;Iran&quot; into a goal that is already filled with balls, including &quot;Tariffs&quot;, &quot;Epstein&quot;, and &quot;Trade Wars&quot;.

(Image credit: Drew Sheneman / Copyright 2026 Tribune Content Agency)

A frightened man holds a piece of paper as he waits to enter the United States at an immigration station. An angry-looking ICE agent and border agent wait in a booth. The frightened man&amp;rsquo;s piece of paper has only one question: &amp;ldquo;Do you say football or soccer World Cup?&amp;rdquo; with a check box next to football and one next to soccer.

(Image credit: Patrick Chappatte / Copyright 2026 Cagle Cartoons, Inc.)

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