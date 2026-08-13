Music reviews: Ariana Grande, Shaboozey, and Nick Hakim

‘Petal,’ ‘The Outlaw Cherie Lee & Other Western Tales,’ and ‘I Can See’

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Ariana Grande waves at fans
Ariana Grande is back with her eighth album, ‘Petal’
(Image credit: Suhaimi Abdullah / Getty Images)
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‘Petal’ by Ariana Grande

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